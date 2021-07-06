LA GRANDE — The National Weather Service announced Tuesday, July 6, that much of Northeast Oregon, including the La Grande area, is under a red flag warning due to increased risk of fire danger.
Red flag warnings go into effect when warm temperatures, low humidities and powerful winds culminate in increased fire risk. The warning is currently in effect and will last until 11 a.m. July 7.
“The thunderstorms that we’re expecting are going to get lightning, but with little to no rain along with them,” said Mary Wister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Thunderstorms have already reached Baker County and are predicted to reach Union County later during the late hours of July 6.
The warning comes in the wake of record high temperatures in La Grande during the end of June and beginning of July, which led to very dry conditions across Eastern Oregon.
With vegetation so dry due to the high temperatures, a small lightning storm can cause wildfire easily, according to Wister. The relative humidity throughout Eastern Oregon was in the single digits July 6 and triggered the warning. In addition, high winds are approaching from behind the system, which also heightens the risk of wildfire.
“It’s not uncommon to have this kind of situation, but now that we’re approaching July and August it’s our peak fire season,” Wister said.
The National Weather Service advises residents in a red flag warning to avoid burning at all costs and be mindful of disposing of cigarettes, matches and charcoal.
