ELGIN — The Jessie and Lee McDonald Memorial Pool at the Elgin Community Center is getting its first major overhaul since it was built in 1970, a makeover finished just in time to open for swim lessons, community open swimming and “Jessie Day” on Wednesday, June 22.
Scott Ludwig, a spokesperson for the Elgin Community Center’s board of directors, said the refurbishing job has made the pool “just like new.” The project was funded through a $150,000 loan from Community Bank and will be repaid through the tax base over the next five years. A June budget meeting by the board will finalize the expenditures for the year and records will be made public.
Mid America Pool Renovation Inc. is completing the work on the pool.
“The pool is getting a full replacement, and the deck is being resurfaced with a nonskid texture. This material does not get as hot as concrete in the sun,” Ludwig said.
The pool interior is being resurfaced with Inter-Glass, which has a 25-year warranty for materials and installation. Compared to paint, plaster, vinyl, PVC membranes or fiberglass products, Inter-Glass has long-term cost benefits. Inter-Glass is engineered to become part of the pool structure, adding flexural and tensile strength. Two key benefits of Inter-Glass are its ability to repair cracks and its resistance to pool chemicals. Inter-Glass is an inert surface, so it requires less pool chemicals to maintain the water quality, which saves time and money.
A hydrostatic valve was installed in the floor of the pool to alleviate ground pressure, reducing the force of ground water against the pool and furthering its potential lifespan, Ludwig said. A set of curved concrete steps with a large, sturdy center handrail were installed, as well as a new slide, all state approved.
“We have patched it together here and there in the past, but this is a total refurbishment,” Ludwig said. “The loan that the Community Center board took out to fund this is budgeted into our capital improvements. It was an expensive project, but it’s well worth getting the pool fixed because after so many years, things start to deteriorate.”
Ludwig, who knew Jessie McDonald personally, said McDonald never learned how to swim, and she thought it was essential for all kids to learn. McDonald served on the Elgin City Council when she worked to get the pool completed in 1970. She wanted it used and maintained.
Her husband, Lee, died in October 2008, and shortly thereafter she was diagnosed with lung cancer. The pool was officially named after Jessie and Lee McDonald in July 2009, just prior to her death on Aug. 18, 2009.
“Since then we have honored her on her birthday every June 22, which we call Jessie Day,” Ludwig said. “There is free swim admission to the pool for kids and citizens of Elgin 1-5 p.m. that day. There will be a light snack available for kids, and some outdoor activities will be set up like volleyball, badminton, sack racing and cornhole.”
