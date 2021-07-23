LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys will feel the impact of wildfire smoke this weekend but not in dramatic fashion.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is projecting that both locations will continue to have widespread haze it at least through Wednesday, July 28.
The smoke helping to create the haze is coming from the Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon and the Elbow Creek Fire burning in Wallowa County, according to Mary Wister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Pendleton.
Smoke from the Bootleg Fire is projected to continue to be blown into the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys by southwest winds, Wister said.
The air quality monitoring website +IQAir is projecting that La Grande will have a good air quality rating of 50 on Saturday, July 24, and a moderate one of 67 on Sunday, July 25. The air quality outlook for Enterprise is not as positive. The air quality website is projecting Enterprise will have a moderate rating of 79 on July 24 and one of 105 on July 25, which is in the unhealthy category. A 105 rating means that people in the sensitive category, such as those with chronic breathing difficulties, could be bothered by the air quality.
The Bootleg Fire, which is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, is the largest blaze in the United States and is now at least 399,500 acres and 40% contained.
One reason for the fire’s growth is that on July 19 the Bootleg and Log fires merged. All acreage reports now reflect the combined fire, according to InciWeb, the federal government’s wildfire information website.
Wister said the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast doesn’t include haze after July 28 in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys, but that’s because it’s difficult to project air conditions a week in advance.
“New fires could pop up,” she explained.
The meteorologist believes it is likely the widespread haze will continue.
“Do not rule it out,” Wister said.
Conditions are expected to be a little hotter in La Grande and Enterprise starting July 25 because of a high pressure system now building in the Rocky Mountains that will extend to Northeastern Oregon.
The system will keep out clouds and other weather elements that cool the atmosphere, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the weather service.
La Grande is projected to have a high temperature of 96 degrees July 25. Enterprise is projected to have temperatures top out at 93 degrees July 24 and July 25, a little above its recent highs.
Brooks said the high pressure system will break up around July 27 when wind from the southwest carrying moisture will hit the region.
