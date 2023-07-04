Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City announced on Thursday, June 22, that its birth center will close July 30. Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes hospitals in Baker City, Ontario, Nampa and Boise, is owned by Trinity Health of Michigan, a nonprofit Catholic health system that operates 92 hospitals in 22 states.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City announced on Thursday, June 22, that its birth center will close July 30. Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes hospitals in Baker City, Ontario, Nampa and Boise, is owned by Trinity Health of Michigan, a nonprofit Catholic health system that operates 92 hospitals in 22 states.
Officials at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day say they understand why Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City made the decision to shut down its Baker City birthing center but have no plans to follow suit.
On average, Grande Ronde Hospital provides care for around 220 births a year, Smith said. Within the first three months of 2023, there have been 62 births in Union County and almost all of those have been at GRH, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
LA GRANDE — Officials at several regional medical facilities say they understand why Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City made the decision to shut down its birthing center but have no plans to follow suit.
The Baker City hospital announced on Thursday, June 22, that its birth center will close July 30. In announcing the pending closure of the birth center in Baker City, Saint Alphonsus cited a decline in the number of babies delivered there — from 128 in 2020 to a projected 75 this year — as well as the difficulty in employing enough nurses in the obstetrics department.
