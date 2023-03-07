ISLAND CITY — The Oregon State University Master Gardener program in Union County is hosting a one-day Soil School on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the OSU Extension building, 10507 N. McAlister Road, Island City.
No prior experience is necessary to attend the training.
Linda Brewer, an expert in soil science and home composting, will teach the soil school. The workshop aims to demystify soil health and home composting, providing gardeners with practical techniques to increase yields, reduce weeds and improve plant health through proper soil management. Participants will leave with a better understanding of the scientific concepts supporting the techniques, according to the announcement.
Brewer is a certified professional soil scientist and a senior faculty research assistant in the Department of Horticulture at OSU. Brewer has more than 30 years of experience in teaching backyard and vermicomposting and 20 years in soil science and has co-authored more than 40 publications in the OSU Extension Catalog.
Space in the workshop is limited and the cost is $25 per person, which includes a catered lunch. Preregistration (prepaid) is required by March 13 or until the class fills. To register or learn more, call 541-963-1010 or email sarah.west@oregonstate.edu. Registration fees may be paid at the OSU Extension office or by mail to 10507 N. McAlister Road, Island City 97850.
