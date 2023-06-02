LA GRANDE — Oregon Department of Forestry employees will be doing some heavy lifting in Northeastern Oregon forests in the next few weeks.

Their work will have a heavyweight impact on the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s ability to help get wildfires put out in their infancy, according to Logan McCrae, the La Grande unit forester for ODF.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.