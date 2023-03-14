The La Grande Middle School's teachers lounge after being updated by the school's PTO. PTO co-president Shayla Rollins said it all started with a tour of the school's Annex building and the inspiration came from the use of old furniture found in the Annex, which is set to be torn down this spring.
The La Grande Middle School's teachers lounge after being updated by the school's PTO. PTO co-president Shayla Rollins said it all started with a tour of the school's Annex building and the inspiration came from the use of old furniture found in the Annex, which is set to be torn down this spring.
These are among some of the old physical education lockers, shown here on Monday, March 13, 2023, now available to teachers and staff in La Grande Middle School's renovated lounge.
Dick Mason/The Observer
These are among the old items from The Annex gym now on display at La Grande Middle School's renovated lounge. The items are as they appeared on Monday, March 10, 2023
Dick Mason/The Observer
This is a portion of the new furniture, shown here on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the renovated teacher and staff lounge at La Grande Middle School.
Dick Mason/The Observer
Kelly Goodnight, a paraeducator at La Grande Middle School, enjoys a cup of coffee Monday, March 13, 2023, in her school's lounge
Dick Mason/The Observer
The La Grande Middle School teachers lounge prior to a makeover by the schools PTO.
Shayla Rollins/Contributed Photo
The La Grande Middle School teachers lounge prior to a makeover by the schools PTO.
Shayla Rollins/Contributed Photo
The La Grande Middle School's teachers lounge after being updated by the school's PTO. PTO co-president Shayla Rollins said it all started with a tour of the school's Annex building and the inspiration came from the use of old furniture found in the Annex, which is set to be torn down this spring.
Shayla Rollins/Contributed Photo
The La Grande Middle School's teachers lounge after being updated by the school's PTO. PTO co-president Shayla Rollins said it all started with a tour of the school's Annex building and the inspiration came from the use of old furniture found in the Annex, which is set to be torn down this spring.
LA GRANDE — Keri Myer could not believe what she saw when she stepped into her the La Grande Middle School's staff lounge a week ago.
Gone was a drab and cluttered room and in its place was a bright looking space filled with comfortable furniture, bright wall messages, hanging treasures from the past and much more.
“I was stunned, I think everyone was," the LMS librarian said.
Myer was speaking of what she saw the morning of Monday, March 6, after members of LMS’s Parent Teacher Organization had spent much of the weekend renovating the lounge.
“The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh my gosh. They outdid themselves.' It was fantastic," she said. “This has a wow factor."
Social studies teacher Ann Marie Fritz, like Myer, was touched that the PTO cared so much about the school's teachers and staff that they would go to such trouble to renovate their lounge.
“It is an incredible gift," she said.
Sixth grade teacher Parker McKinley echoed the sentiment.
“It is very impressive, a wonderful place to walk into," he said.
Shayla Rollins, a co-president of the middle school's PTO, helped lead the renovation project. She said the transformative work was badly needed.
“It looked like a classroom which had become a storage room," she said. “It didn’t feel like a break room."
Savannah Altenburg, a PTO member, who also helped lead the lounge renovation project, said she is delighted that items could be saved from the Annex gym because this will help preserve a portion of the school's legacy.
Many of the items hanging on the walls of the lounge provide a sense of nostalgia. Many are from the Annex gym next to the middle school, where middle school students have attended classes for decades. Many of the items are older than the middle school’s current building, which was constructed in the 1970s, Myer said. They include a hot dog bun warmer, a small scale, a bucket, a grate and hangars for physical education class bags.
The lounge also has old physical lockers that teachers and staff have been assigned to for keeping their possessions in.
These vestiges of the past mean more today since The Annex building they came from will soon be torn down to make room for an academic and athletic center that will be known as The Wildcat Center. Construction of the facility is scheduled to start in June after classes for the school year have concluded.
Kelly Goodnight, a paraeducator at La Grande Middle School, said the renovated lounge has many features that create a sanctuary-like environment, ones which she says put her in a better position to take on the uncommon challenges of being an educator.
“It puts me in the right mindset," she said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.