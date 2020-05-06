LA GRANDE — Rescuers on Tuesday saved a grandmother and her 3-year-old granddaughter after their vehicle crashed into the Grande Ronde River. The grandmother, Toni L. Campbell, 63, of La Grande, also ended up in handcuffs.
Oregon State Police reported troopers and other emergency personnel at 3:07 p.m. responded to a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 244 near milepost 46 near Hilgard. Units en route learned a Jeep left the highway and entered the Grande Ronde River.
The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District and the La Grande Fire Department responded, along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Personnel rescued Campbell, the granddaughter and a dog from the vehicle. State police sent a jet boat and crew to help, which arrived as the team pulled everyone to safety.
Preliminary information revealed Campbell was driving the Jeep eastbound on 244 when it enteried the shoulder. She overcorrected and slid across both lanes before going down an embankment and into the Grande Ronde River. State police also reported the Jeep floated approximately 150 yards before coming to a stop in the river.
Medical personnel on scene cleared the woman and child, according to state police, and the dog also was OK.
However, state police reported the ensuing investigation resulted in troopers arresting Campbell and booking her into the Union County Jail, La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
State police also reported family members on scene took the girl and the dog.
(0) comments
