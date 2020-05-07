LA GRANDE — A father and son who set off on Monday to canoe the Grande Ronde River required some help to get to safety. The 49-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were to arrive at Hillgard State Park for pickup but did not show, according the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The family contacted police at 10:11 p.m.
The sheriff’s office, the county’s search and rescue team and Oregon State Police responded. A state trooper heard the pair calling from a hillside across the river from the highway near Red Bridge State Park at 11:49 p.m. The search and rescue reached the pair on foot to assist getting back to the road, and the pair reunited with family around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.
