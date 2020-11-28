UNION — Union County sheriff’s deputy Dan Johnson never has to worry about being late for work.
All he has to do is open the front door of his house and he is on the job.
A job making him a key player in the launch of a new law enforcement era in Union.
The city, for the first time in four years, is receiving enhanced law enforcement service from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The city contracted with the sheriff’s office for 40 hours of patrol work a week from Johnson, a Union resident. Until Johnson came on board at the start of November, the town lacked a regular police presence. Its service from the sheriff’s office was limited to periodic patrols plus calls for service for emergencies and less immediate matters.
Having Johnson available, said Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen, means Union will be receiving better and faster law enforcement service.
“Being closer to the citizens on a regular basis will allow Dan to more quickly and efficiently address their needs,” Rasmussen said.
Johnson has lived in Union since 2008 and was a volunteer firefighter for its fire department for eight years through 2016. Johnson also served as an emergency medical technician during his final four to five years with the Union Fire Department. This familiarity with Union will serve the town well, Rasmussen said.
The resident deputy took his new position after serving as a corrections deputy at the Union County Jail for 3-1/2 years and then graduating from a training program at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Salem. Johnson said he is delighted to be in his new first responder position.
“This is my calling. It is my passion. This is what I was meant to do,” Johnson said.
He added he cares a lot about helping put Union in a position to succeed.
“I am invested in seeing this community thrive,” he said.
As a patrol officer, Johnson views himself as an educator who wants to first teach people about the value of laws they may have been breaking.
“I am striving to correct behavior. I educate before I enforce,” Johnson said.
He said, for example, if he sees someone making an illegal U-turn he may first issue a warning and counsel the driver on the danger of such violations and only later issue a ticket if the practice continues.
The new Union patroller has a lot experience working with youths, having headed the Union Wrestling Club for age 5-14 for many years. The club, which conducts its practices at Union High School, has not been able to meet since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year. Johnson said he is anxious to get the club rolling again after the pandemic is over. Johnson, a 2004 Imbler High School graduate, was introduced to wrestling while growing up in Imbler and La Grande.
Regardless of what age of people he is working with, the burly Johnson strives to refrain from being intimidating.
“I want everybody to feel comfortable,” he said.
Johnson also said he tries to be understanding of the perspective of those who call for help. He said he understands they may not be in the best of emotional states or they would not have contacted him.
“People don’t call the police when they are having their best days,” he said.
Johnson said serving as a resident deputy is a fulfilling experience, but added a high stress level is built in, one he will focus on managing. He said working as a corrections deputy helped him learn the importance of listening to people and improved his communication skills. He said many times inmates who cause problems only need someone they can talk to about their life issues.
The new contractual agreement calls for Union to receive four years of enhanced services from the sheriff’s office.
The position is funded primarily from a $125,000 Community Oriented Policing federal grant the sheriff’s office received and $200,000 from the city of Union.
