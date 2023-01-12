LA GRANDE — Oregon residents are being asked by the Oregon Broadband Office, broadband.oregon.gov, to examine the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map to make sure the information it has for their home is accurate.
The map shows addresses across the U.S. and the quality of internet access for each, derived from information provided by internet service providers.
Knowing where broadband is available, and more importantly, where it is not, is critical to secure federal funding and improve broadband access for Oregon’s unserved and underserved communities, according to a Oregon Broadband Office press release.
If the map shows that you have better internet access than you actually do, you can submit a “challenge,” which is a request for a correction, with the FCC to have the map corrected. The first deadline to submit a challenge is Friday, Jan. 13.
People can improve the map by going to BroadbandMap.FCC.gov and then searching for their address and reviewing the results.If the information about your home or small business is inaccurate, a challenge can be submitted. An accurate map is extremely important to identify those communities most in need of funding for high-speed broadband, according to the Oregon Broadband Office press release.
