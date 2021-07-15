WALLOWA COUNTY — Residents on Eden Bench west of Flora and of Troy have been ordered to evacuate, according to a post Thursday, July 15, on the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
The cause of the evacuation is the Elbow Creek Fire, a blaze that started west of Troy earlier July 15, according to David Weaver with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
According to an update from the Pacific Northwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burned between 700 to 1,000 acres, and is burning in grass and timber. Hot and dry conditions are contributing to the growth of the blaze.
The fire, Weaver said, started near the confluence of Elbow Creek and the Grande Ronde River and has been moving east along the river. The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Weaver said, and is "spreading down river on both sides."
"The town of Troy is in the path," Weaver said.
The update from the USFS added it is burning about five miles northwest of Promise.
Weaver said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
He said the situation is "All hands on deck. We got everybody we can possibly gather."
Roy Flat and the 603 Road have been moved to Level 1 Evacuation notice, which is "Be Ready."
Eden Bench residents were first given the Level 3 "Go" notice around 3:30 p.m. Troy residents were moved to Level 2 "Be Set" soon after, and were given the "Go" notice at 5:37 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.