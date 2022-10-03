In recent months, La Grande High School officials received complaints from parents and residents living near the school about gatherings after hours in the high school parking lots, LHS Principal Brett Baxter wrote in an announcement posted to the school’s live feed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
LA GRANDE — School officials and law enforcement are working together to address complaints from residents in the neighborhood around the high school about after-hours gatherings in the school's parking lots.
In recent months, La Grande High School officials received complaints from parents and residents living near the school about goings-on after hours in the high school and Central Elementary School's parking areas, LHS Principal Brett Baxter wrote in an announcement posted to the high school’s website on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The announcement, which was also shared on the La Grande High School Athletics/Activities Facebook page, said there have illegal activities and disrespectful behavior — including loud music, dangerous driving, yelling and confrontations with citizens.
“We strive to be good neighbors, and the disrespectful and illegal actions being witnessed are not in accordance with those efforts,” Baxter wrote in the announcement.
There also have been instances of vandalism at the tennis courts where nets were cut, La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said. Broken glass around the school has been a big problem as well, he added.
Calls were made to law enforcement about disturbances in the area. The police primarily received complaints about careless driving — including speeding, revving engines and screeching tires — in the parking lots, according to Lt. Jason Hays.
High school students are not the only ones who have been congregating in the parking lots, but also older individuals, such as LHS graduates and possibly college students, Mendoza said. When students were found participating in these activities by school officials in the past, they were told to leave, but the problem persisted, Baxter said.
Mendoza met with Baxter, high school staff and local law enforcement to address the issue. LHS will be installing automatic lights and additional cameras to increase video surveillance. The school will also place safety barriers in the parking lots to create more structure and deter reckless driving. The school also requested extra patrols from law enforcement.
“We fully support LHS and will be providing focused patrol to the LHS property after hours to address these concerns and prevent any further incidents,” Hays said. “We also want to support the citizens who live in the area and improve the livability of their neighborhood.”
Expectations need to be clear to students and the community, Mendoza said. Anyone who does not have a legitimate reason to be on school property after hours should not be there.
Baxter announced that in cooperation with local law enforcement, those found on school property without an authorized purpose will be asked to leave immediately. Anyone who does not comply will be cited for trespassing.
