In recent months, La Grande High School officials received complaints from parents and residents living near the school about gatherings after hours in the high school parking lots, LHS Principal Brett Baxter wrote in an announcement posted to the school's live feed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. 

LA GRANDE — School officials and law enforcement are working together to address complaints from residents in the neighborhood around the high school about after-hours gatherings in the school's parking lots.

In recent months, La Grande High School officials received complaints from parents and residents living near the school about goings-on after hours in the high school and Central Elementary School's parking areas, LHS Principal Brett Baxter wrote in an announcement posted to the high school’s website on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The announcement, which was also shared on the La Grande High School Athletics/Activities Facebook page, said there have illegal activities and disrespectful behavior — including loud music, dangerous driving, yelling and confrontations with citizens.

