LA GRANDE — A spring makeover is on deck for Lions Field at Pioneer Park.
Plans are being made for major restoration work to be done at the field, the site of countless spring and summer baseball games each year. The work, which may be done this spring, will involve elevation of more than 100 square-feet of the home plate area.
“It needs to be raised to match the elevation of the infield," La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence said.
Spence said this would go a long way toward improving drainage of water from the infield at Lions Field.
“We struggle with water collecting on the plate, which makes it hard to keep the field playable," he said.
This is apparent now at Lions Field, where two puddles of water are easy to see at home plate. The process of elevating the home plate area will involve bringing in a large amount of dirt. The soil will be added from home plate to the backstop and down portions of the first base and third base lines.
Spence said another critical need at Lions Field that will be addressed are its dugouts. He said they need to be stripped of their metal siding and replaced with new siding. He said while that project is underway signs of deterioration will be checked for.
“There may be some rot and other areas in the framing that need to be repaired at that time," he said.
Much of the restoration work will be funded with money raised by the La Grande Lions Club, which is helping lead the project.
“We want to assist in every way we can to help with the maintenance of the field," Brent Lewis, a member of the La Grande Lions Club, said.
The Lions Club conducted a spare rib dinner fundraiser on earlier this month at the Union County Senior Center. A total of 244 meals were served at the fundraiser, put on with major help from Island City Market & Deli, Cock & Bull Villa Roma and Community Connection of Northeast Oregon’s Union County Senior Center.
Spence said help from the Lions Club, which has adopted Lions Field, has been instrumental in helping move the project forward.
“We are grateful for the Lions Club and appreciate their adoption of the field," he said.
Parker McKinley, the head coach of the La Grande School’s baseball team, which won the 2022 class 4A state title, said work on the field, including the improvement of its drainage system will make it possible for more games to be played on it.
“We want as many teams as possible to be able to use it despite the tough weather we have," he said.
Those using Lions Field each year include La Grade High School’s two junior varsity teams, La Grande Little League and the Eastern Oregon University baseball team.
Spence noted that these are just the organized groups using the field and doesn’t include the hundreds of community members and families coming to play on it each year.
