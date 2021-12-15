LA GRANDE — Conservation groups are offering a nearly $50,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction after at least eight wolves were poisoned in Union County earlier this year.
Members of the public have also contributed more than $1,000 to the fund, and the Oregon Hunters Association pledged the standard amount of $500, bringing the current total to $47,736.
"Poisoning is a horrific way to die and shows a blatant disregard and respect that we should have for our wolves and all wildlife," said Marc Cooke, president of Wolves of the Rockies.
Wolves of the Rockies, Trap Free Montana and The 06 Legacy Project contributed $10,000 to the reward fund.
In early February, Oregon State Police investigators were alerted that a wolf fitted with a tracking collar had stopped moving near Mount Harris, about 10 miles northeast of La Grande in Union County.
They found the entirety of the Catherine Pack, three males and two females, dead along with a nearby dead magpie, according to state police. The animals were sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Lab in Ashland for testing.
About a month later, wildlife officials again contacted state police to report concerns about a collared wolf in the same area of Union County. Another search turned up a dead female wolf and another dead magpie and a dead skunk. Again, all the animals were sent to the lab for testing.
By April, the toxicology tests confirmed all six wolves had been poisoned.
Two more wolves would be poisoned in the months to come. Later in April, another male wolf, this one from the Five Points Pack, was found dead near Elgin. In July, a young female wolf was found dead northeast of La Grande, state troopers said. That animal had recently dispersed from the Keating Pack.
Testing on both confirmed different types of poison, but investigators believe the young female’s death may be related to the six earlier poisonings.
— The Oregonian contributed to this report.
