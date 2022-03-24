LA GRANDE — A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to help identify a murdered pregnant woman found by hunters 10 miles northwest of Elgin in August 1978.
The skeletal remains of the woman and a fetus, knotted coaxial cable, zippers, a white bra or halter top, red Catalina-brand pants in the size 15-16 range, scraps of white cloth with red hearts and ankle-high boots were discovered in and near a shallow grave straddling a wooded game trail near Finley Creek. The woman was estimated to be between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3 and weighed between 115 and 125 pounds. She had light-colored hair, possibly blonde or sandy brown. The fetus was estimated to be close to full term.
Investigators believe the woman had been killed in the early to mid 1970s. Redgrave Research Forensic Services has provided a composite sketch of what the woman may have looked like.
More information about the unidentified woman can be found at www.facebook.com/finleycreekjanedoe. Volunteers with the Finley Creek Jane Doe Task Force have led the effort to identify the woman and her unborn infant. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the cash reward of up to $2,500. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Anyone who would like to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime inOregon, can visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or download the P3 Tips app for their smartphone or tablet. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded entirely by community donations.
