MEACHAM — Crews working on an Interstate 84 restoration project running from Meacham east to Spring Creek will soon temporarily shift into park after a successful six months of work.
Crews and workers contracted by the Oregon Department of Transportation project are wrapping up work on the first section of the $39 million Oregon Department of Transportation project, which extends from Meacham east for 3-1/2 miles.
“We should be completely out of there in about two weeks,” said ODOT’s Mike Remily, a project engineer who is helping direct the project.
Remily said sometime this week most of the 3-1/2 mile stretch will again be completely open after being periodically closed for restoration work in recent months. Still, motorists should expect a few smaller lane closures over the next two weeks. One closure will be at about milepost 238 near Meacham. A left lane closure will be in effect there for up to 14 days to allow for the repair of a concrete bridge rail that was damaged in a traffic accident.
A second lane closure will be in place in the left eastbound lane at milepost 240, about 2 miles east of Meacham. The closure will be conducted to allow for the repair of a guardrail.
Remily also said the right eastbound and westbound lanes at milepost 242, 4 miles east of Meacham, will be closed intermittently between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. one night this week to allow crews to patch deteriorated asphalt. He said the area will be repaved in 2022 as part of the project, but patching work is being conducted now to make it safer this winter.
The Meacham to Spring Creek project is being funded primarily with federal gas tax money.
Crews will begin work on the second phase of the project in April 2022. A 6-1/2 mile stretch of Interstate 84 running east to the Spring Creek Exit, 18 miles northwest of La Grande, will be repaved as part of the final phase of the two-year project.
Remily said he has been pleased with the progress crews have made this year on the project, adding crews have been aided by arid conditions over the summer.
“The dry weather was a big help,” he said.
The completion of the first phase of the Meacham to Spring Creek project comes about six week after the completion of a $1.2 million project aimed at repairing and stabilizing the shoulder of a section of the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway about 12 miles miles south of Hilgard State Park. The work was necessary because in some areas the highway shoulder drops steeply toward the Grande Ronde River. Erosion had occurred as a result, creating an unstable slope that had washed out several times in recent years, according to ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg.
The project included the installation of a new wall made of rocks enclosed with wire. It is 240 feet long and 8 feet high. It replaced an old wall that had badly deteriorated.
The installation of the new guardrail and wall were part of two portions of the highway project. The second involved moving two small portions of the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway nearly 20 feet farther away from the Grande Ronde River over a 1,500-foot span, Strandberg said, giving the roadway greater protection from flooding and soil erosion.
