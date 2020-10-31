LA GRANDE — Steve Clements has been mayor of La Grande since 2014 and is looking to return again for another two-year term.
Challenger Alex McHaddad, executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District, is working on a reform platform to oust Clements.
In the final days of the election, The Observer asked the pair to weigh in on three issues central to city government and life in La Grande: homelessness, road maintenance and snow removal. They also addressed the involvement of party politicians in the nonpartisan race.
Keeping up roads
Clements said La Grande has a number of roads in poor condition, a situation many cities have.
He said funding limits what the city can do about roads. According to the Public Works Department, he said, the city’s street user fee raises about $420,000 a year for street repairs, and La Grande has approximately 90 miles of roads. He said an asphalt overlay of a 28-foot wide street costs $332,640 per mile, and the city’s data show the expense of doing complete street reconstruction of a road that wide is $1.05 million per mile.
Clements noted several years ago the city attempted to get voters to pass a 3 cent per gallon gas tax that would have raised about $400,000 a year for road repair. Voters rejected the measure.
The mayor said he wants public works to continue prioritizing roads that have heavy use and the greatest need. He noted he lives on a deteriorating street where vehicles pass about 15 times a day.
“I would like it if they paved it, but I don’t think it would be a wise use of funds,” he said. “I would rather have (the Public Works Department) concentrate on roads that get a lot of use.”
McHaddad said he sees the condition of La Grande’s roads because of his job with the local translator district, which provides over-the-air television signals to Union and Baker county residences. He has to conduct an annual antenna census for the district, he said, and the farther he gets from Adams Avenue the worse the roads get. He said the city should publish an online schedule of road maintenance for the benefit of residents, who could tell the city council about roads not on the list.
Homelessness
McHaddad said La Grande needs a permanent homeless shelter that provides counseling and job training.
“It should be one that allows people without housing to get through tough times and start over, no matter the cause of the housing loss,” he said.
He said a nonprofit organization could operate the shelter with grant funds from the city and Union County. Churches and other community groups also could donate to the shelter, he suggested, and volunteers “willing to build relationships with their homeless neighbors” could serve as the staff.
McHaddad said the root causes of homelessness need to be addressed, especially the region’s deteriorating economy, which he attributed to the collapse of the timber industry three decades ago. McHaddad said Union County must draw in new industry to fill the void.
“Union County needs a new anchor industry that brings family-wage jobs generating wealth that can be reinvested into the community,” he said, adding that La Grande should take advantage of how the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically expanded the jobs people can do remotely, even upgrading the internet service available.
“The city needs to position itself as an attractive destination for remote work, thereby growing the economy and reducing the local causes of poverty,” McHaddad said.
Clements at a contentious community meeting about homelessness in December 2019 promised to take a leadership role in working toward a goal of addressing the matter. During the interview for this article, Clements said he wants the city council to work more closely with Housing Matters Union County, a community organization working to boost the availability of safe, secure and affordable housing and certain services, including emergency, temporary and stable housing.
“I would like one of our councilors to serve on its board,” Clements said.
He does not foresee the city building, purchasing or operating a homeless shelter.
“We do not have enough money to do that or the expertise needed,” the mayor said.
However, he said the city could play a role in a shelter’s development through the land use code process.
“The big question would be where would it be put?” Clements said.
Clements said he believes the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority likely would play a major role in developing and operating a shelter. It provides housing assistance to 1,100 people in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties. He said a city councilor serves on the NEOHA board as a liaison to the council.
Clements noted there is a need to determine just how much of a homeless problem La Grande has. He said it is unclear if La Grande has more homeless individuals now or if they are just more visible.
Snow removal
Clements said five or six people contact him each year to express concerns about snowplowing in La Grande. The mayor said he wants to fine-tune the city’s snowplowing policies to help those who need the service the most.
“There is room to review our current policy,” Clements said.
That policy requires plowing begin when the depth of snow reaches 6 inches. McHaddad wants to reduce that to 2 inches. Clements said he opposes that for two reasons — traffic tends to clear away snow when at that shallow depth and it would be too expensive. Clements said a 2-inch policy would mean public works crews would be plowing more frequently, which would impose a significant cost.
Plowing the town’s roads after a major storm takes about two days at an expense of about $30,000, Cements said, and the cost is the same regardless of how much snow is on the roads.
McHaddad said as mayor he would push to have city crews remove snow as soon as it reaches the 2-inch mark. He said initially that would apply to arterial routes and emergency routes while other streets could wait until snow was 4 inches deep. But he said he would eventually like the standard to be 2 inches citywide.
Plowing every time the snow level reaches 2 inches would cost the city more money, he said, but the city can take steps to cover the cost. McHaddad said the city could discontinue charging the Public Works Department a $100,000 annual franchise fee and let the department use the extra funds for more snow removal.
“The city needs to stop taxing itself and keep that money in public works so that the department has more resources to keep the public safe during the winter,” McHaddad said.
Clements said this would mean the city’s general fund loses that $100,000 a year, forcing the council to trim the city’s budget.
“What would we cut from the general fund?” Clements said.
Partisanship
McHaddad said partisanship should have a place on the La Grande City Council election front.
“I believe it is important for all candidates to be honest with voters, rather than hide personal beliefs that they believe may cause them to lose support,” he said. “2020 is an election that will define the country’s soul. It will be won by those who do not hide who they are from voters.”
McHaddad said although the mayor’s position is nonpartisan, he has regularly advertised his endorsement by the Union County Republican Party. He said he sees the backing as a campaign advantage.
“I am convicted to advertise my endorsement by the Republican Party not just because I want conservatives to vote for me, but because I do not wish to gain a single vote by hiding who I am from voters,” McHaddad said.
Clements is opposed to the political party partisanship in the race. He said he believes this could lead to people being unfairly labeled.
“You don’t judge a book by its cover, and a label does not make a person,” Clements said, noting that people do not always think alike despite sharing political persuasions.
Clements, a Democrat, said he has a great working relationship with the Republicans on the council. He is completing his sixth year as mayor and served as a La Grande city councilor 1998-2010, and he said he can remember few if any times the council voted strictly along party lines on an issue.
The mayor said 95% of the decisions the council makes are practical matters not involving ideologies.
