LA GRANDE — Five decades ago Robin Church, then 18, knew she was about to become part of history when she stepped into an Elgin polling booth to participate in the presidential election of Nov. 7, 1972.
What Church did not know was she was getting a glimpse of her future.
Church joined the Union County clerk’s office in 1991 and was appointed Union County clerk in 2007 to fill the unexpired term of Nellie Bogue-Hibbert, who stepped down to become a Union County commissioner. Church was first elected Union County clerk in 2009. She has helped count more than 750,000 ballots during her career. Church announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, she will retire in early January 2023.
“I’ve always liked the job,” she said. “Everyday time flies by. There is always something different.”
Looking back to that day in 1972, when she was voting in the first presidential election open to 18-year-olds following the 1971 passage of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age of 21 by three years, Church said she was so excited to be casting a ballot and little did she know what the future would hold for her.
“I had never given that possibility any consideration,” she said of her eventual career. “It had never crossed my mind.”
Still, she is looking forward to retirement because of the opportunity it will provide her to see more of the United States and the world.
“I have a bucket list of places I want to visit,” Church said.
John Howard, a former member of the Board of the Union County Commissioners, said he has long been impressed with the job Church does.
“She never missed a beat. Every count was done on time,” he said, adding that Church has assembled a good staff.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage also speaks highly of Church.
“She has a passion for doing everything correctly and honestly. She has done a great job and I have really enjoyed working with her,” she said.
Church’s successor will be elected later this year in a nonpartisan election. To date, one candidate has filed to run, Lisa Feik, the chief deputy of the Union County clerk’s office. Feik has worked in the clerk’s office for about 11 years.
A fan of vote by mail
A lot has changed on the county election front since Church joined the Union County clerk’s office. The biggest was the switch to vote-by-mail elections. All elections in Union County and Oregon have been vote by mail since 1998 following the passage of a measure in a statewide election.
Church credits vote by mail with being a great service to voters because of the convenience it offers as opposed to poll booth elections.
“You get to vote while drinking coffee in the comfort of your home, while others are standing outside in the heat, wind and rain waiting to vote,” she said.
The county clerk said that running vote-by-mail elections is far easier than the traditional poll booth elections.
“They were a huge amount of work,” she said.
Church said three people were needed to work election day at each of Union County’s more than 50 polling places, and were paid minimum wage. They were expected to work from 6 a.m. until past 8 p.m. when the polls closed. Church said it was extremely difficult to get the necessary number of people needed to work at polling places.
Running vote-by-mail elections, however, does pose a different set of challenges. One of the biggest involves making sure the signatures on the envelopes match those the county clerk’s office has on file. This was once a very time-consuming and tedious task because all signatures on file had to be pulled out by hand and then compared to the ones on envelopes.
The process became much easier after a computer database of all the signatures of registered voters in Union County was created by Richard Chaves, of Baker City. This has streamlined the voter signatures verification process tremendously.
“Verifying signatures became so much easier,” she said. “That was exciting.”
Computers have been a godsend to the vote-counting process, but they have also taken away a bit of the charm of election night. Church said that years ago the county clerk’s office and the hallway outside it would be filled with candidates, community members and journalists waiting for the releases of the latest vote counts on election night. Today, few if any of these people are in the county clerk’s office on election night because they can get the latest updates online.
“I miss that part. It was fun,” she said of the crowded election nights.
Other duties
The county clerk’s office is involved in many other things in addition to elections, including weddings. The clerk’s office sells marriage licenses, and the county clerk is authorized to officiate at weddings. As county clerk, Church has found herself at a number of weddings serving in an official capacity.
“I liked seeing people on what may have been the happiest day of their lives,” she said.
Record keeping is another task assigned to the Union County Clerk’s office, one which takes up perhaps more time than running elections. The county clerk’s office is responsible for storing the county’s permanent records, including deeds, mortgages and all of the Union County Board of Commissioner resolutions, ordinances and minutes.
Her office, because it is such a storehouse of information, fields many interesting requests.
“The other day we had to find a cattle brand used in 1905,” she said.
Church said the process of record keeping has become much more efficient in the digital age. Before advances in digitalization, four paper copies of many documents had to be made.
“Our copy machines were running all the time,” she said. “We were wearing them out.”
The ever-buoyant and upbeat Church, who appears anything but worn out after 30 years in the Union County Clerk’s office, said she feels blessed when reflecting upon her life and career.
“I have no regrets,” she said. “There is not much in my life I would do over.”
