LA GRANDE — The murder trial for Ronald Lee is facing another delay.
A new interview with co-defendant Steve Hamilton added a wrinkle to the trial process, prompting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers to grant a motion to postpone the trial scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The interview and motion came up during a pretrial hearing on Dec. 23 at the Union County Courthouse, La Grande.
The state has accused Lee of slaying his wife, Loretta Williams, in November 2018 at her home in Cove. The 73-year-old is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is lodged at the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, and is to be tried with a 12-person jury.
Following the new interview from Hamilton regarding his potential involvement in the murder of Williams, Powers stated the new evidence should be investigated further before the trial. The pretrial hearing will be continued on Jan. 19, when the judge will hear the state’s pending motions.
The recent Hamilton interview caused concern from the defense, noting the Russell Law Group would be unable to review the new information and continue evaluating jail phone calls in time for the trial. Both the defense and the plaintiff agreed interviews with Hamilton have been inconsistent, with the co-defendant changing his story multiple times in the past.
District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel and Deputy District Attorney Reed West appeared for the state, while attorneys Craig Russell and Dean Gushwa attended via telephone on behalf of Lee, who appeared via videocam from his jail cell. The defense filed a slew of motions, which were addressed at the hearing.
Of the 14 motions, the court granted three and denied four, and the remainder were either deferred or granted in part. The court denied motions to exclude media from pretrial hearings, to prohibit the state from referring to the defendant as anything other than his formal name, and to limit and exclude autopsy photographs and images from the crime scene.
Powers granted motions to require jury excusals and deferments to be on the record, to require the state to disclose and produce forms of media and follow discovery obligations, and to require any sidebars to be on the record.
The state will have four pending motions at the Jan. 19 pretrial hearing. Powers and the defense both noted the new Hamilton investigation will not change the status of the defense motions. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Courtroom 2 of the Union County Courthouse.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.