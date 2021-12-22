LA GRANDE — Ronald Lee, an accused murderer, is heading to face a Union County Jury on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Lee was accused by the state of Oregon of killing his wife, Loretta Williams, in November 2018 at her home in Cove. The two were in the midst of a divorce.
The 73-year-old is facing charges for murder and conspiracy to commit murder while being held without bond. Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Co-defendant Steve Hamilton, of La Grande, is also being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Hamilton is being held at the Union County Correctional Facility.
Lee is represented by Craig Russell, of Russell Law Group, LLC.
The trial was previously delayed after Lee suffered a stroke while in custody at the Union County Correctional Facility in January 2020. The trial was postponed when Lee was found to be unfit to assist in his own defense and sent to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem. Portland psychiatrist Dr. Michael Saul Ferris found Lee to be a danger to himself and others after a mental evaluation in October 2020.
Lee was found fit to proceed in late June 2021 and the defense has since filed a slew of pretrial motions. One of the motions was to exclude media from pretrial hearings, which Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel filed a motion to oppose.
A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 23 with Judge Thomas Powers residing in which all pretrial motions will be heard. The 12-person jury trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.
