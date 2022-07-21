LA GRANDE — La Grande High School’s auditorium is set to receive a major upgrade.

The school district is receiving a $2.49 million grant from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, for seismic work on the high school's performing arts auditorium. The grant will cover the replacement of the auditorium’s aging roof and boosting the strength of its walls. The upgrade will make the auditorium more stable in the event of an earthquake.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.