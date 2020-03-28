ENTERPRISE — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County is taking steps to get the word out about restaurants and other businesses that remain open amid the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Rotary member Randi Jandt said the club is working to update the list, but anyone curious if a place of business is open is encouraged to call the business.
The Wallowa County Rotary Club also had its first virtual meeting March 19,on the Zoom platform with 18 members attending, Jandt said.
The members spent about half the time discussing measures they can take to help those struggling with the backlash of COVID-19 prevention measures in the community.
