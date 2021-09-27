PENDLETON — Rumors of buses bringing Haitian immigrants to the Social Security Administration office in Pendleton have no merit, according to Pendleton Mayor John Turner and Pendleton Chief of Police Charles Byram.
Instead, migrant farmworkers are coming through and making applications to see what Social Security benefits they are eligible to receive.
Turner said because Pendleton has the only Social Security office that serves Northeastern Oregon, several hundred are coming through this week.
Byram said he sent an officer to investigate the situation and found everything was legal.
“What we learned is that migrant farmworkers were being bused to the Social Security office to apply for their benefits, which if they’re allowed legally in the country to work, they can do that,” Byram said. “They were doing what they were supposed to do by law.”
Confusion about U.S. immigration policies and misinformation on social media propelled thousands of Haitians to the U.S. southern border in recent months. A massive migrant camp — largely made up of Haitians, many of whom had been in Mexico or other Latin American countries for years — sprouted in the town of Del Rio, Texas, peaking last week at over 14,000 people hoping to gain entry to the U.S.
Images of U.S. border patrol agents using horses to block and move migrants sparked outrage, the resignation of the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, and an ongoing investigation. Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, has long struggled with political instability, violence, natural disasters and environmental crisis.
The Department of Homeland Security had planned to continue deportation flights to Haiti throughout the weekend, ignoring criticism from lawmakers and human rights groups that Haitian migrants are being sent back to a troubled country that some left more than a decade ago.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
