Ali Kretschmer and her dog set out at the start of the Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in La Grande. Decked out in holiday regalia, runners visited care facililtes to share goodwill and caroling.
Ali Kretschmer and her dog set out at the start of the Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in La Grande. Decked out in holiday regalia, runners visited care facililtes to share goodwill and caroling.
LA GRANDE — Reindeers and elves spread joy and holiday cheer throughout La Grande during the annual Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Jeff Crews started organizing the Reindeer Run about seven years ago when he inherited the event from previous runners. The run is meant to be fun and casual — with no time requirements or pressure.
“We usually make a few people smile, high-five who we can and we laugh at our own jokes,” Crews said in an announcement of this year's event.
This year, the run was led by Jill Pedro and Ali Kretschmer, who both coach middle school cross-country.
The event is open to all in the community. This year there was a large representative from the La Grande Middle School Cross-Country team, in part due to Pedro and Kretschmer.
The route took runners 4 miles around La Grande over the course of two hours — stopping at various care facilities to sing Christmas carols and visit residents. This year's stops included Wildflower Lodge, La Grande Post Acute Rehab and Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.
Kretschmer and Pedro agreed that the carols were a big hit with the care facility residents.
“This is a little bit of joy you’re bringing to their life,” Pedro said.
In addition to the caroling, a favorite moment for many of the residents was getting to pet Kretschmer’s dog.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.