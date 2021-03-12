ELGIN — The comeback of Rylee Sandland, an Elgin High School freshman seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in early February, is picking up speed.
Sandland, who was hospitalized at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, for a month after the mishap, recently returned to her home in Elgin.
“She is just so happy to be back home,” said Mandi Parsons, a teacher at Stella Mayfield School who is leading fundraising efforts for Sandland and her family.
Parsons said one of the best parts of being back for Sandland is having the chance to see her friends again. Parsons explained that at St. Alphonsus only her family could visit because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Sandland suffered a broken pelvis, a broken rib and a punctured lung in the crash, which occurred east of Union in the Catherine Creek area. An emergency helicopter flew the teen from the crash site to St. Alphonsus. Parsons said the helicopter made a big difference in getting Sandland rescued quickly.
If not for the air ambulance, Parsons said, the situation would have been a lot tougher.
She also said Sandland’s recovery is ahead of schedule and doctors anticipate she will fully recover.
Sandland returned home two weeks ago and still faces significant challenges. The broken pelvis, for example, prevents her from walking. But Parsons said Sandland is not letting her health challenges get her down.
“Her spirits are very high,” the educator said. “She always positive.”
Sandland, who loves farm animals and horseback riding, has been an active member of Elgin High School’s FFA chapter and made friends with chapter members soon after her family moved to Elgin from La Grande less than a year ago.
“The students welcomed her as if she had always been here,” said Daniel Bolen, Elgin High School’s agricultural sciences teacher and FFA chapter adviser.
Sandland’s personable nature made it easier for her to make quick connections.
“She is super caring and sweet and thoughtful of others,” Bolen said.
Parsons said Sandland, 15, has a special charisma that reflects her Christian faith.
“She has a wonderful soul. Her smile lights up a room,” Parsons said.
About $3,000 has been raised to help Rylee Sandland and her family with medical and other associated expenses caused by the snowmobile crash. A big part of it has come from the sale of sweatshirts Parsons designed. All have the outline of a heart and an illustration of a girl riding a horse on the left side and a snowmobile on the right. Above the heart are the words, “Rylee Rides Again.”
The effort so far has sold about 50 of the sweatshirts, which are still available via Parsons’ Facebook page. People also can donate to an account for Sandland at any branch of Community Bank.
