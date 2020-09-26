ENTERPRISE — Safe Harbors, a domestic and sexual violence nonprofit shelter in Enterprise, is welcoming Marika Straw as the new lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocate for Northeast Oregon.
“I could tell that taking the position would be a powerful way to support not just queer youth but also the local LGBTQ-plus community as a whole,” Straw said. “I am beyond thrilled to have this opportunity to organize with the LGBTQ-plus community and affect positive change.”
Kyrie Weaver, the previous advocate, is stepping down after three and a half years with the organization.
“It is time to pass the baton and focus on other aspects of my life,” Weaver said. “I love the work and the organization, though, and I will miss both dearly.”
A new leader for LGBTQ community
Straw, who stepped into the new role Sept. 9, sees it as a way to affect large-scale change. As Safe Harbors deals with issues that affect society, Straw felt it was the perfect fit.
“Despite efforts to stop the cycles of violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, almost one-third of Oregonian women have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or physical assault,” Straw said. “People don’t want to think about it, but that’s incredibly common.”
Moving back to Wallowa County was no easy task. Straw had family in the county but had spent time on the East Coast earlier this year.
“I moved to Asheville, North Carolina, which is a queer haven of sorts in the South, and did my personal exploration and learned how to stand on my own two feet as a queer person,” Straw said. “When I called my father to tell him I wanted to move back to Wallowa County in March, he said, ‘Won’t it be hard for you to be LGBTQ here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it will, but I know that there are queer youth out there who are struggling. What if I was able to help support them? That would mean the world to me.’ When I showed up in Wallowa County, the LGBTQ-plus advocate position was open at Safe Harbors.”
Straw anticipates it will take time to determine how to best serve the queer community of Northeast Oregon.
“One of the most important things to do is to get to know the community you are working with and ask it what its needs and wants are before making an action plan together,” Straw said. “I haven’t lived here since I was a child, so I don’t know what is needed or wanted. I am looking forward to learning more from the LGBTQ-plus community here and supporting in whatever ways the community feels are most helpful.”
The advocate is coming to the position with a background in anthropology and experience creating programs for queer youth including a Queer Prom in Asheville and Girls Rock Asheville, a music camp for girls and nonbinary youth.
Straw sees the work of supporting the LGBTQ community as life-saving. The Trevor Project, an American nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth, found in its research that lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth and are almost five times more likely to attempt suicide. The rates for transgender youth are even higher.
“When someone asks me why they should care about inclusion and acceptance for LGBTQ-plus people, I say, ‘Would you like to save a life?’ because true acceptance and inclusion are, quite literally, life-saving,” Straw said. “Even if they are aware of these higher suicide rates, many don’t think they need to care about LGBTQ-plus folks because they don’t think there are many of ‘them’ around. However, according to a 2017 Gallup poll, about 5% of adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ-plus. That means that, statistically speaking, in Union County there are probably approximately 1,350 people who identify as LGBTQ-plus. That’s 1,350 people whose life you could save, or at least make a lot better, by being inclusive and affirming.”
Leaving a legacy
Weaver joined Safe Harbors in 2017 after attending an LGBTQ Community Advisory Council meeting at Safe Harbors facilitated by Stef Cedarbrook. Upon finding out Cedarbrook received funding to create a place for LGBTQ survivors of abuse in addition to Pride Foundation funding, Weaver decided to help expand and support the mission of helping queer people in Northeast Oregon find a safe space.
“The theory was that if we created a space with direct guidance from the LGBTQ-plus community that is accessible to all sexualities and genders, in terms of language, representation, services and staff education, community trust could be built,” Weaver said.
Weaver started a Queer Youth Program, which culminated in an annual trip to help with Northeast Oregon Pride events, a trip to Hillsboro for the Intel Gay Straight Alliance Youth Leadership summit in 2017 and a Pride Prom in Pasco in 2019. Weaver also helped organize the first pride event in Wallowa County in 2016 and was in the process of organizing a Union County Pride before the coronavirus outbreak caused the event to be canceled.
“I think having LGBTQ-plus accessible services and community events in rural Northeast Oregon is extremely important because we, as queer people, generally don’t see ourselves represented in the community when we are growing up here,” Weaver said. “It’s hard to know that our hometowns want us here when we are told that we will ‘find our people’ once we graduate and move away. We shouldn’t have to leave to find inclusive care and community. LGBTQ-plus people have always lived here. We choose to live rural for many of the same reason our non-LGBTQ-plus neighbors do.”
