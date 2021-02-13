LA GRANDE — Former Oregon State Police Superintendent Reginald Bernard Madsen dedicated his life reaching out to others.
Thursday, Feb. 11, it was the OSP’s turn to reach out to Madsen and his family.
The OSP Honor Guard conducted an honor watch for Madsen, 80, who died Jan. 29 at his Island City residence.
The 90-minute honor watch was a solemn and ceremonial tribute to a man who gave more than two decades of service to the OSP.
Nine members of the OSP’s honor guard took turns in pairs, standing at attention on both ends of Madsen’s casket draped with an American flag. The troopers stood at attention in 10-minute shifts until the changing of the guard ceremonies. The watch ran 1-3 p.m., then Pauline Madsen, Reg Madsen’s wife of 59 years, received the flag that covered his casket.
The honor watch saluted a man who was with the Oregon State Police from 1968 through 1993. Madsen was OSP superintendent from 1990-93. Those who worked under Madsen included LeRon Howland of Summerville, who was his deputy superintendent for three years before succeeding him.
“I had a lot of admiration and respect for him. He was a great friend and a great leader,” Howland said.
Howland said Madsen took great pride in representing the OSP.
“He wanted to set an example for the department. Pride, loyalty and dedication were a big thing for him,” Howland said.
He credited Madsen with never losing sight of the agency’s mission to serve the people of Oregon.
Howland, who met Madsen when he was working in the state police crime lab in Pendleton in the 1960s, said he was an easy person to like.
“He had a good sense of humor and was personable,” said Howland, who served as state police superintendent for six and a half years after succeeding Madsen.
Howland said Madsen’s office door always was open and he welcomed any opportunity to help others.
He noted Madsen had a keen eye for spotting men and women who could direct others and tried to help them advance their careers.
“He had an ability to recognize people with leadership potential,” Howland said. “He wanted to help people move up who would be better than he was.”
Howland said he himself benefited from Madsen’s guidance.
“He was instrumental in getting me to realize my capacity,” said Howland, who was with the OSP for 33 years.
Madsen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-64, began his law enforcement career in 1966 as an officer with the Vancouver Police Department in Washington, a position he held through 1968. After retiring from the state police, he served as a United States marshal for the District of Oregon until 2001.
A service for Madsen, who had lived in Island City for several years with his wife, Pauline, will be conducted in Washougal, Washington, this spring.
Madsen’s sons, Reg W. and Rick, followed in his footsteps and became Oregon State Police troopers. Reg W. Madsen, who also lived in La Grande, was a trooper from 1988 to 2007. He died in La Grande in 2010 at age 44 of natural causes. Rick Madsen is continuing to serve as a trooper in Western Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.