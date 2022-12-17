The Salvation Army Angel tree at Safeway in La Grande shown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, contains information about a Union County child or teenager, not named but identified via letters and numbers and registered with the Salvation Army.
Jennifer Durr, gallery director at Art Center East, makes a notation on a sign for the Salvation Army Angel Tree at ACE on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Dick Mason/The Observer
The Salvation Army Angel tree at Safeway in La Grande shown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, contains information about a Union County child or teenager, not named but identified via letters and numbers and registered with the Salvation Army.
Dick Mason/The Observer
Only 20 of the 60 tags the Salvation Army Angel Tree at Art Center East had a month ago remain on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
LA GRANDE — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is again bringing out the best in Union County residents this Christmas season.
There is no better example of its success than at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave. , La Grande.
ACE had 60 Be an Angel tags on its giving tree for children and teenagers in Union County when it was put up a month ago. Each had information about a Union County child or teenager, not named but identified via letters and numbers and registered with the Salvation Army. The tags have information about the child or teenager, including their age and gender and the presents the children would like for Christmas. The public was invited to take a tag and purchase the gifts listed on the tags and bring them to ACE or the La Grande Salvation Army, 1114 Y Ave.
Today, the ACE tree has only 20 Be an Angel tags remaining. The presents brought in by people picking up tags include cellphones, headphones, shoes, dolls, shoes and bedsheets.
“It is amazing how generous the community has been,’’ said Jennifer Durr, the gallery director at Art Center East.
The gifts are all being given to the Salvation Army, whose staff wraps the presents and then sends them to the children they were purchased for. Salvation Army staff members wrap the presents because this way they can make sure that the gifts will go to the right child or teenager, Durr said.
ACE has been participating in the Angel Tree program for four years. Durr said each Christmas season many of the same people come in to get tags, while there are others who pick them up the first time. Durr said some people take multiple tags from the tree. She noted that a number of people come in solely to get tags and return with their gifts for the youths.
Art Center East is among a number of businesses in Union County that have Salvation Army Giving Trees. Others include Maurices in Island City and Safeway in La Grande.
Carol George, the assistant manager at Safeway, said her store participates in the program annually and said it is very popular. George said its success is an indication of the giving nature of the community.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides thousands of presents each Christmas to hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers in the United States and Canada, according its website, saangeltree.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.