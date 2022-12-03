LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s most popular holiday events, a tradition that gives children the opportunity to experience the joy of Christmas giving, starts in about two weeks.
Young holiday shoppers on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, will be flocking to the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N. Second St., La Grande, for the annual Santa Mall. The event is open to the public but its main focus is on giving all children, including those from lower income families, the opportunity to buy gifts for family members.
The Santa Mall will be open from 1-7 p.m. on Dec. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will be at the event on Dec. 17 and will pose for photographs with children throughout his visit, according to Santa Mall Director Dawn Hayes.
Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. on a fire truck.
All children coming to the event will receive Santa Bucks to use as currency to purchase items from the vendors if they signed up for them.
The Santa Mall program, in its 27th year, had about $5,000 in money for Santa Bucks in 2021 and Hayes hopes a higher total can be offered this year. The money is raised from sponsors, individual donations and money paid by this year’s vendor fees.
Openings for vendors are still available. Those interested in serving as vendors should send an email to Hayes at hayesd84@gmail.com.
Hayes plans to have Santa Bucks available for children in about a week. Information on how parents can obtain Santa Bucks will be announced after they become available.
Last year’s Santa Mall drew about 500 children.
Items at the Santa Mall will again include toys, clothing, crafts, blankets, homemade goods and home decor items. Hayes said the Santa Mall is also a good place for adults to do their Christmas shopping.
“There are great shopping opportunities for everybody," she said.
Hayes has volunteered at the Santa Mall for the past 10 years, and for six years co-directed it with Shelia Evans, who died in 2021 of natural causes. Evans was 52 years old.
Hayes said this year’s Santa Mall will be conducted in memory of Evans.
“We miss her dearly," she said.
