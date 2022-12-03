LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s most popular holiday events, a tradition that gives children the opportunity to experience the joy of Christmas giving, starts in about two weeks.

Young holiday shoppers on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, will be flocking to the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N. Second St., La Grande, for the annual Santa Mall. The event is open to the public but its main focus is on giving all children, including those from lower income families, the opportunity to buy gifts for family members.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.