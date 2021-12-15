LA GRANDE — Children will again have the opportunity to experience the joy of Christmas giving, starting Friday, Dec. 17.
Young holiday shoppers on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 will be flocking to the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N. Second St., La Grande, for the annual Santa Mall. The event is open to the public but its main focus is on giving all children, including those from lower income families, the opportunity to buy gifts for family members.
The Santa Mall will be open from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Santa will be at the event on Saturday and will pose for photographs with children throughout his visit, according to Santa Mall Director Dawn Hayes.
Thirty-five vendors have signed up for the Santa Mall, and openings still are available. All children will receive Santa Bucks to use as currency to purchase items from the vendors.
The Santa Mall program, in its 26th year, has about $5,000 in money for Santa Bucks, its highest total ever, Hayes said. The money was raised from sponsors, individuals donations and money paid by this year’s vendor fees.
To date, almost 300 children have been provided Santa Bucks, and the Santa Mall has enough available for another 100 children, Hayes said.
Hayes has volunteered at the Santa Mall for the past eight years, and in the last six has co-directed it with Shelia Evans, who died Oct. 9 of natural causes. Evans was 52 years old. Hayes said memories of Evans will burn bright at this year’s Santa Mall.
“It was her passion,” she said.
Hayes said the loss of Evans is leaving a big void because of the volume of responsibilities she shouldered.
“Sheila took on so much,” she said.
Hayes is grateful for individuals stepping up to assist her this year, including Amy Horn, who she describes as her top assistant. Horn is an advertising representative for The Observer.
Masks will not be required at the Santa Mall, Hayes said. She said that anyone meeting with a vendor not wearing a mask will be able to request the individual wear one.
Hayes said helping run the Santa Mall is one of the joys of her life.
“It is a labor of love,” she said.
Hayes said the opportunity to help put smiles on the faces of children makes it all worth it.
Items at the Santa Mall include toys, clothing, crafts, blankets, homemade goods and home decor items. Hayes said the Santa Mall is also a good place for adults to do their Christmas shopping.
“There are shopping opportunities for everybody,” she said.
