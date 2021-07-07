LA GRANDE — A program that has provided people in Union County with free rides home for two decades has quietly reached a milestone.
The Loveland Safe Ride program, which is serving the Elgin Stampede this weekend, provided its 100,000th passenger a ride home recently.
“This is pretty awesome,” said Kevin Loveland, the owner of Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande, and founder of the Safe Ride program.
The milestone was reached while the program was providing rides to those who had been attending the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in early June. About 600 rides home were given during the livestock show this year.
Loveland said he had no idea the program would reach such a mark when he started the Safe Ride program in 2001 by offering free rides on New Year’s Eve. The program has since grown to provide rides home from rodeo events, graduation celebrations and banquets for groups like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Hunters Association, Ducks Unlimited and National Rifle Association.
“This program is truly amazing. There is no doubt in my mind that this program has saved numerous lives over the years,” Oregon State Police Lt. Dan Conner said.
Loveland started the program in honor of his friend Brett Marten, who died in an alcohol-related motor vehicle accident in 1997 in Montana. He said much of the credit for the success of the Safe Ride program goes to Jerry Hopkins, who has managed the program almost from the first day.
“It has grown so much. I’m just proud to be a part of it,” Hopkins said.
The program has received a number of awards, including one in 2017 from the Oregon DUII Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force, which gave the program its 2017 DUII Group/Organization Advocate of the Year award.
The support of law enforcement officers is one of the key reasons the program continues to be successful, Hopkins said. He noted that when law enforcement officers see someone at an event who is intoxicated they make sure the individual knows a free and safe ride home is available.
Law enforcement officers who admire the public spirit of the program include Conner.
“It is truly an honor to know and work with Kevin Loveland and the Loveland Funeral Chapel as they truly care about the citizens of Oregon and constantly give back to the local community through the Safe Ride Program in an effort to save lives one ride at a time,” he said.
Hopkins noted that he and the other drivers make sure the Safe Ride vehicles, which all have signs attached, are visible at all the events they are serving at.
“We want as many people as possible to (notice) our vehicles,” he said.
Hopkins is assisted by at least seven volunteer drivers, including Jon Wagner, Jake Brown, Jeromy Mathson, Ryan Tsiatsos, Bailey Blagg, James Eby and Ian Murphy, the manager of Loveland Funeral Chapel. Loveland said the program also receives a big boost from Pam Steele, the office manager at the funeral chapel.
Rides from the Elgin Stampede will be available each evening of the event through 2:30 a.m. the next morning. The Elgin Stampede, which started Wednesday, July 7, runs through Saturday, July 10.
Rides will be provided to anyone who requests one, even those under the legal drinking age of 21.
“No questions are asked,” Loveland said.
