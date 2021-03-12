LA GRANDE — Superintendent George Mendoza again has received a strong endorsement from the La Grande School Board.
The board gave Mendoza an overall rating of 3.6 on a scale of 4 in Mendoza’s annual performance review. The evaluation was based on nine performance standards and three goals that are a part of the La Grande School District’s strategic plan. The board found that Mendoza was “effective or accomplished” in regard to all nine performance standards.
“You continue to meet our expectations of a superintendent,” said School Board Chair Robin Maille in a letter at a March 10 meeting of the La Grande School Board.
At the Wednesday meeting Maille said the board was impressed with how Mendoza has guided the school district in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited how much in-person learning all Oregon schools have been able to provide over portions of the past 12 months. The board said Mendoza’s efforts helped get schools in this region reopened for in-person instruction.
“Your leadership in the district has been strong and focused and influenced decisions at both the regional and state level for better metrics and local control to reopen schools,” Maille said in the letter.
Mendoza received praise for working diligently with his administrative staff to communicate with families and the public about the Ready Schools, Safe Learners changes and how they impact district operations and learning. Ready Schools, Safe Learners is a set of requirements the Oregon Department of Education created in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority for the operation of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maille said the board believes Mendoza has done a good job of putting “the right leaders in the right roles” over the past year to help the school district operate well during the pandemic.
The board also credited Mendoza for keeping the school district on strong financial footing in an uncertain economic environment and for how he has reached out to employees.
“District staff and administrators feel valued, appreciated and supported by you,” Maille said.
Maille said the board unanimously decided to offer Mendoza a new three-year contract, which will be negotiated later.
Mendoza, who is completing his fourth year as La Grande’s superintendent, described his job as tough but rewarding. He said everything the school district has accomplished is a credit to its school board and staff.
“I am thankful that I get to work with a lot of amazing people,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza came to La Grande from the Morrow County School District, where he was an assistant superintendent.
He is a 1997 graduate of Eastern Oregon University and a member of its board of trustees.
