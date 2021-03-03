UNION COUNTY — Activity on the Union County School Board election front is far from sizzling.
Five of the many Union County school board positions up for election have no candidates and to date there are no contested races. The filing deadline for the May 18 election is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Following is a breakdown of the positions up for election and candidates who have filed.
Cove School Board
Positions 1, 3 and 4 are up for election and a total of two candidates have filed to run.
Nobody has filed for Position 1, whose incumbent is Andy Lindsey.
Incumbent John Frisch, who works in the agriculture production field, has filed for Position 3, and incumbent Jamie Dickenson, a clinic manager, is running for reelection to Position 4.
Elgin School Board
Positions 3 and 5 are up for election and nobody has filed.
The incumbent for Position 3 is Charles Anderson. Position 3 is open to candidates living within the Elgin School District but outside the Elgin city limits.
The incumbent for Position 5, an at-large berth, is Lara Moore.
Imbler School Board
Positions 3, 4 and 5 are up for election. Candidates have filed for all three.
Bud Whitcomb, the owner and operator of a custom body and paint shop, has filed for Position 3. Dan McDonald, the incumbent, has announced he will not run for reelection, according to Imbler School District Deputy Clerk Teressa Dewey.
Incumbent Pam Glenn is the lone candidate to file for Position 4.
Lavar Bowles, who works in the construction management field, has filed for Position 5. Wade Bingaman, the incumbent, has announced he will not run for reelection, Dewey said.
La Grande School Board
Positions 1, 2, 4 and 5 are all up for election and candidates have filed for each berth.
Position 1 incumbent Danelle Lindsey-Wilson, the owner of a hair salon, is running for reelection. Position 1 is open to candidates living in Zone 1, which encompasses all of the area within the La Grande School District north of Highway 30 and west of Highway 82 and outside the La Grande city limits.
Jake Hanson, the owner and operator of an auto salvage company has filed for Position 2. The incumbent, Michelle Perry, has not filed for reelection. Position 2 is open to candidates living in Zone 2, which encompasses all of the area within the school district south of Highway 30 and south and southeast of Highway 82 and outside the La Grande city limits.
Incumbent Randy Shaw, an auto body technician, has filed to run for reelection to Position 4. The position is in Zone 3, which includes residents living within the La Grande city limits.
Incumbent Bruce Kevan, a retired educator, has filed for Position 5, which also is a Zone 3 berth.
North Powder School Board
Positions 1 and 2 are up for election and nobody has filed for them. Drew Martin is the Position 1 incumbent, and Danyell Nesser is the Position 2 incumbent.
Union School Board
Positions 1, 2 and 3 are open, and incumbents have filed for all three.
Mark Wing, who is retired, is running for Position 1; Jocelyn Jones, a retired educator, has filed for Position 2; and Deb Baker has filed for Position 3.
