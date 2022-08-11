LA GRANDE — Lunch prices will jump 23% for adults in the La Grande School District in 2022-23, but all students will continue to be able to eat for free.
The La Grande School Board voted to boost the price of lunches for adults by $1.10 to $4.90 on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The school board was required to make the move by the federal government, according to Michelle Glover, the La Grande School District’s budget director.
Glover said the federal government determined that what the school district had been charging adults for lunches was not enough to cover the actual cost of providing the meals. The federal government requires school districts to charge enough for adult meals to make that part of their lunch program self-sustaining.
The board voted to boost the cost of breakfasts for adults from $2.45 to $2.70 for the same reason it boosted lunch prices.
No price hikes are on the horizon for student meals for breakfasts and lunches and will continue to be served at no cost in 2022-23, Glover said. The reason, she said, is that the school district is part of the Community Eligibility Provision program and will remain so at least through the 2024-25 school year.
The Community Eligibility Provision is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications, Glover said. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula supported by the percentage of students eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, according to Glover.
Facilities update
Construction of the new academic and athletic center La Grande School District voters approved in May with a $4.845 million bond may start in late May or early June 2023 and could be ready for student use by late 2023, according to Joseph Waite, the La Grande School District’s facilities manager.
“Our goal is to have it occupied by November 2023," he said.
The facilities manager said though the building project will not be completely finished until summer 2024 when landscaping and other work will be done.
The new building the bond package will fund will replace the current Annex gym, next to the La Grande Middle School. The Annex building, which is about nine decades old, will be torn down. In addition, the school district’s maintenance building, which is connected via a sky bridge to the Annex and was built around 1910, will also be removed.
The maintenance building facilities will be moved in early 2023 to the Adams Professional Plaza on Adams Avenue, which the school district has purchased. Half of the building space the school district has purchased there will be leased to La Grande Light Truck.
The building at Adams Professional Plaza will be renovated before the La Grande School District’s maintenance building facilities are moved there. The renovation work will cost about $550,000, with funds that will come from a school district fund and the bond voters approved.
Many items now in the Annex building will be transported to the Adams Professional Plaza site as part of the move. One of the most challenging to move, Waite said, will be a large freezer for the school district’s food service program. The freezer is about 250-square feet.
Moving on
The meeting was one of the last Emily Insko, the school district’s administrative assistant to the assistant to the superintendent and board secretary, will attend as an employee. Insko will soon be leaving because her husband, Tom, the president of Eastern Oregon University, has accepted a position as president and chief executive officer at Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza credited Insko with doing a remarkable job of helping the school district stay on course throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank for what you gave La Grande," he said. "I will remember it forever."
