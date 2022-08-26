COVE — A 40-year-old man injured after falling from a horse in the Moss Springs area was flown by a Life Flight Network helicopter to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, on Wednesday, Aug 24, following a rescue led by Union County Search and Rescue.
The patient was riding on U.S. Forest Service Trail 1942, 4.8 miles southeast of the Moss Springs trailhead when the accident occurred. The staff at the Union County Dispatch Center learned of the accident after being alerted by the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center. The dispatch center received the message after the victim’s companion rode his horse several miles up Forest Service Trail 1942 to get satellite reception to contact the coordination center.
A multi-agency team of 17 rescue personnel soon hiked to the site of the accident, reaching the patient late in the afternoon. Upon arrival, La Grande Fire Department paramedics initiated patient care while other team members prepared a wheeled litter for transport. The patient was determined to be in stable condition, but in a high degree of pain and with injuries requiring evacuation via a litter, according to Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora.
The emergency manager said the patient’s injuries were non-life threatening but added he had injuries to his left leg that are potentially serious.
Not long after the the arrival of the rescue party, a Life Flight Network helicopter pilot flying over the area was able to find a location to land less than a half-mile away. The patient was transported to the landing zone, loaded onto the helicopter and flown out at about 8:21 p.m. The Life Flight helicopter had to leave one crew member and equipment at the site due to take-off weight limitations. All rescue personnel hiked out with equipment that evening, arriving at the Moss Springs Trailhead, 9 miles southeast of Cove, at about 10:30 p.m.
A total of 28 people from six agencies and organizations responded to the incident either in field response or support roles. Personnel from Union County Dispatch Center, the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, Grande Ronde Hospital and Oregon Emergency Management provided remote assistance and support.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.