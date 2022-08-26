Search and rescue

First responders move a patient on a wheeled litter a half a mile to a site in the Moss Springs area where a Life Flight Network helicopter picked him him up on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

 Nick Vora/Contributed photo

COVE — A 40-year-old man injured after falling from a horse in the Moss Springs area was flown by a Life Flight Network helicopter to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, on Wednesday, Aug 24, following a rescue led by Union County Search and Rescue.

The patient was riding on U.S. Forest Service Trail 1942, 4.8 miles southeast of the Moss Springs trailhead when the accident occurred. The staff at the Union County Dispatch Center learned of the accident after being alerted by the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center. The dispatch center received the message after the victim’s companion rode his horse several miles up Forest Service Trail 1942 to get satellite reception to contact the coordination center.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.