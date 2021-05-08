MEACHAM — The search in the Meacham area for a missing Idaho woman ended Saturday afternoon, May 8, with the recovery of her body.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office in a press release reported searchers at approximately 1 p.m. notified the incident command post of finding the body of Deborah "Deb" Hendrichs on the east side of Interstate 84 south of Meacham near milepost 238.
Hendrichs, 56, of Star, Idaho, went missing Jan. 11 at about 5 p.m. just outside Meacham, where her car, a black Toyota RAV4, ran out of gas at a bridge entrance.
The effort on Saturday involved numerous agencies and organizations, including sheriff's office personnel from Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, Gilliam and Grant countries, Oregon State Police, Delmar Aerospace Corporation and others.
Early on in the search, according to the press release, K-9 teams located a wallet and other items matching those in the search plan. The wallet contained identification belonging to Hendrichs.
A team of law enforcement officers then secured that scene while drone and K-9 teams worked nearby areas.
"Shortly afterward, the call came in that a body had been found by a K-9 team," the press release stated. "At that time, all search teams were notified to return to incident command post. Family members have been notified."
Oregon State Police, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and other searchers responded to the scene for recovery of the body.
"This operation involved detailed planning and execution, which resulted in a successful end to help bring closure for the family and loved ones," the press release stated. "We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Deb Hendrichs. It has been our privilege to help bring her home."
