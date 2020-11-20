ENTERPRISE — David Ham, chief of police in Seaside, has accepted an offer from the Enterprise City Council to become the new police chief here, according to a press release.
Ham has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, including six years as chief in Seaside. He accepted the position Friday, Nov. 13.
The position of chief is becoming vacant after Joel Fish, the current chief, won the election to become Wallowa County sheriff. He takes his new position in early January.
There were several candidates for the chief position, the release stated. After discussing the conditional offer to Ham in executive session Monday, Nov. 9, the council returned to the regular session to vote on making him an offer.
This decision came after a three-part hiring process, which included an application scoring committee and interviews by a panel consisting of the council’s executive committee, law enforcement personnel and multiple community leaders and partners.
The Enterprise Police Committee then made a formal recommendation to the council, which finalized the decision.
“The city of Enterprise is confident that Chief Ham’s experience and dedication to law enforcement will immensely benefit the Enterprise Police Department and the city of Enterprise as a whole,” the release stated.
Ham’s position in Seaside has him supervising a larger department than in Enterprise, where there are four officers working with the chief. The Seaside Police Department maintains a minimum of two patrol units on duty, 24 hours a day. The patrol division consists of three sergeants supervising 14 officers, according to its website.
