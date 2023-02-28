LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued a second permit allowing the killing of up to two more wolves from the High Valley area of Union County.

Federal agents from the USDA Wildlife Services, acting on behalf of a rancher under a permit ODFW issued on Jan 12, killed two wolves in that area, one on Feb. 4 and the other on Feb. 22.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.