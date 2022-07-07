LA GRANDE — Driving between La Grande and the Union County Fairgrounds is now much easier
The Second Street Bridge over Interstate 84, which had been closed since March 21 for repair work by crews contracted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, reopened to all traffic at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1. The bridge was closed while the bridge rails were updated to current standards, deck surfaces were repaired and sealed, and other repairs performed.
The bridge was closed again July 6 for 20-minute intervals during the day to allow for work crews to complete the bridge deck overlay on the northbound shoulder.
Drivers crossing the bridge are urged to use caution since there remain some construction materials on the shoulders of the bridge and small bumps at each end of the bridge.
The detour around the bridge was lengthy and the reopening removes the inconvenience for people living south of the Union County Fairgrounds. At least for now. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to complete the Second Street Bridge repairs.
Two more full closures later this summer will be needed. One closure will allow for asphalt paving at each end of the bridge to match the new bridge deck overlay, which will require one- or two-day closures. A second closure will be needed to allow bridge bearings to be replaced. The bridge will have to be lifted up for this work, according to Tom Strandberg, an ODOT spokesperson.
Strandberg said this is a standard procedure ODOT does on all of its bridges regularly. This closure will likely be for two to three weeks.
Neither closure will occur during the Union County Fair, which takes place Aug. 3-6. ODOT will send out notices in advance to notify the public of the closures.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
