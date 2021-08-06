LA GRANDE — Second Street in La Grande is now open after being blocked off for nearly four months. The span of Second Street from Spring Street to Adams Avenue was completely repaved with added sidewalks, in addition to a replaced water main as part of the project.
The renovations extend just over 1,000 feet and include brand-new sidewalks, crosswalks and repaved street surfaces. The project began in early April and stretched into August after minor challenges with material shortages pushed back the finish date.
“We had hoped to pave weeks earlier,” said La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter. “It took longer than expected just because those materials had to come in.”
According to Carpenter, the water main project finished on time and with no setbacks. The previous water main on Second Street was installed over 60 years ago, so the repaving allowed the city a well-timed opportunity to dig out the old system and replace it.
“That went really well and finished right on schedule,” he said.
Unlike the materials for the road work, the city was able to procure most of the parts for the water main before the project began. Material shortages have affected most construction efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult to predict timeframes for projects.
“That was the biggest challenge,” Carpenter said. “That and we wanted to get all the concrete done before we paved the road.”
Carpenter noted that the extreme temperatures in June and July raised some concerns with heavy machinery driving on freshly paved roads. This led the construction crews to focusing on the sidewalks first and laying the new pavement for the road at the end of the project.
