LA GRANDE — The second suspect arrested in connection with a burglary and high-speed car chase in July out of Island City pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Union County Circuit Court to all charges against her.

Jessica Spalinger was arrested July 17 on charges of first-degree assault, hit-and-run with injury, recklessly endangering and misdemeanor fleeing from police. She is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney James Schaeffer.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

