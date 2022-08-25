LA GRANDE — The second suspect arrested in connection with a burglary and high-speed car chase in July out of Island City pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Union County Circuit Court to all charges against her.
Jessica Spalinger was arrested July 17 on charges of first-degree assault, hit-and-run with injury, recklessly endangering and misdemeanor fleeing from police. She is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney James Schaeffer.
A Union County grand jury indicted Spalinger and the charges against her changed to first-degree attempted burglary, third-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person. Under Oregon law, a county’s grand jury decides whether to bring criminal charges or an indictment against a potential defendant in cases of serious felonies.
Spalinger, Demus Montez and Ashtin Romine were arrested in connection to a burglary at Muzzleloader’s and More and subsequent car chase out of Island City. According to law enforcement, the trio fled from the parking lot in a car driven by Spalinger, injuring the business owner’s daughter, Randi Shafer. They were pursued in a high-speed chase where shots were fired at Oregon State Police. The chase ended in Elgin with all three suspects fleeing on foot into the underbrush near Indian Creek.
Earlier this month, Montez also pleaded not guilty on all charges against him. He has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and misdemeanor fleeing.
Montez is represented by his court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph. He will be back in court on Sept. 14 for a status check.
Romine, who is represented by court-appointed counsel Kathleen Dunn, of Canyon City, has waived his right to have his case brought to trial within 60 days of arrest. He had a plea hearing scheduled for Aug. 24, which has been set over to Sept. 7.
Romine was arrested for reckless endangering and for misdemeanor and felony fleeing. He was also indicted by the grand jury. His new charges are first-degree attempted burglary, reckless driving and misdemeanor and felony fleeing.
Spalinger will be back in court for a pre-trial conference hearing on Sept. 6 and her trial is set to begin on Sept. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.