LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University has announced its interim provost following an internal search that included interviews, forums and feedback.
EOU President Tom Insko named Matt Seimears as interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Seimears, who has served as Dean of the College of Education at EOU since March 2019, will officially assume his new role July 1.
“Dr. Seimears will be working with faculty and staff within the College of Education regarding this change and next steps in leadership of the college,” Insko said. “I greatly appreciate the work of the search committee and the thoughtfulness of members of the university community who have participated in the search process.”
Seimears has been at EOU since 2019. He came from Emporia State University in Kansas where he was professor of STEM and Science Education and associate chair of the Elementary Education/Early Childhood Unified/Special Education Department. Seimears has also taught at the high school and community college levels and coached high school and college wrestling.
During his tenure at EOU, Seimears has actively engaged with local and regional school districts, regional educator networks, and statewide teacher education associations. He has worked to create and enhance programs to recruit, train, and retain teachers in rural and urban communities.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to step into a new leadership role with EOU,” Seimears said. “We have an incredible team in academic affairs who will be invaluable to me as we work together over the next year to help students accomplish their goals of a university education.”
Provost Sarah Witte will retire at the end of June after more than 30 years of service to the university and eight years in the Provost’s Office.
“Sarah’s greatest impact has been her unwavering commitment to imparting knowledge to and serving students,” Insko said.
Seimears will serve in the interim position during the 2022-23 academic year while the university conducts a nationwide search for its next provost.
