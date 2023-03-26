LA GRANDE — Purple and yellow picket signs promoting the importance of home care workers were on display at Max Square on Saturday, March 25, as members of the SEIU union and their families gathered to put pressure on decision makers in upcoming contract negotiations.
Cheryl Hudson, a home caregiver and union representative for Union, Wallowa and Baker counties, led members in call-and-response chants about contracts, living wages and respect. Members held rallies across Oregon to show support for the home care bargaining team as they negotiate the upcoming 2024-2025 contract with the state.
“Caregivers deserve a living wage,” she said.
Hudson said the biggest push for the bargaining negotiators in the upcoming cycle will be to create a path for workers to reach $25 an hour through step increases.
A raise of this magnitude would “mean a lot for the caregivers,” she said.
Increasing the wage will allow workers to keep up with the rising cost of living, Hudson said, such as rent, food and gas. Sandra Staab, one of the members at the rally, pointed out that higher wages would help attract more people to home-care work, while also ensuring more people stayed in the field.
Staab recently became a home-care worker herself in September. She said that she tried to find a home-care worker to look after her mother who needs around the clock care, but none of the workers ended up being a good fit.
She quit her job of 15 years and took a major pay cut, so that she could become a home-care worker and look after her mom. Staab said it is the hardest job she has ever done — both mentally and physically.
“I hope to continue caregiving after my mom passes, but not for $17 an hour,” she said.
Staab said she greatly appreciates the free health care that comes with the job, but that she cannot put health care on the dinner table. There are many expenses she cannot currently afford.
“It’s not about getting rich," she said. "It’s about having enough to survive."
Another big priority for the contract negotiators is removing the 40 hour cap on hours currently imposed by the state, Hudson said. Workers are putting in an average of 17-1/2 hours of uncompensated work a week, according to data collected by the SEIU bargaining survey.
“Our elderly and disabled need all the help they can get,” Staab said.
Members also want to protect and expand their benefits, according to the survey. The bargaining team will be looking to expand benefits, such as health insurance, holiday pay and paid time off.
