A semi crash east of La Grande Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, delayed traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release.
The crash occurred near milepost 279 and partially blocked the flow of traffic. In the release, which was sent just before 10 a.m., ODOT stated traffic was able to maneuver around the semi.
Editor's note: This has been updated.
