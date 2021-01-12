PENDLETON — Interstate 84 remains closed eastbound near Pendleton at Exit 216 and the westbound lane is now closed in Ontario at Exit 374 due to truck crashes, according to a press release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure was moved to Ontario due to limited parking in Baker City.
The freeway closures are due to two separate semitrailer crashes near mileposts 270 and 258 that are blocking the westbound lanes. Because the westbound blockage is preventing ODOT winter maintenance crews from returning after treating snow and ice on the eastbound freeway, both freeways are closed at this time.
Emergency responders are on scene and crews are working to get the freeways open as soon as possible. The closures are expected to continue for several more hours. Oregon Highway 204 and Oregon Highway 245 are also closed to through traffic and are not viable detours for freeway traffic, the release said.
