LA GRANDE — Two separate semitrailer crashes about a dozen miles apart shutdown most of Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon for much of Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The wrecks occurred around noon near mileposts 270 and 258 and blocked the westbound lanes. But the crashes also prevented Oregon Department of Transportation winter maintenance crews from returning after treating snow and ice on the eastbound freeway. That led to the closure of the eastbound lanes near Pendleton at Exit 216 and the westbound lane in Ontario at Exit 374. ODOT moved the closure to Ontario due to limited parking in Baker City.
Highway 204 and Highway 245 were closed to through traffic and were not viable detours, ODOT also reported.
Emergency responders were on the scenes, and ODOT and hazardous materials crews at the milepost 258 crash about 3 miles west of La Grande cleaned up fuel from the road and shoulder and moved the damaged truck and trailer off the road to have the route open at about 9:40 p.m. Highways 204 and 245 also opened.
The state road department advised drivers to expect winter weather and icy conditions throughout region. Conditions can change at any time, so check TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368 for road and weather updates. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.