PORTLAND — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced he will have live online town halls for residents of Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wasco counties.
Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon's 36 counties. After the pandemic in March 2020 required Wyden's town halls to go virtual, he continued to hold regional and county virtual town halls.
The virtual town hall schedule is as follows:
• Morrow County, Saturday, May 1, at 3 p.m.
• Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, Sunday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m.
• Wasco County, Sunday, May 2, at 3:30 p.m.
People's Town Hall on Facebook is hosting the town halls. Visit www.facebook.com/PeoplesTH/ for links to each event.
For Oregonians in those counties who want to submit questions for Wyden, visit bit.ly/3axRmUo or email info@peoplestownhall.org.
"Town halls are essential to our democracy," said Nathan Williams of People's Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project. "But during this global pandemic, we strongly encourage all lawmakers adhere to current health guidelines — including holding town halls virtually as long as necessary for public safety."
