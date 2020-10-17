LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is holding a virtual public hearing to go over the results of its Senior Needs Assessment survey on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. The nonprofit is opening the discussion to the community to further address the needs of the older residents of Union County.
"The purpose of the survey was to compile a list of the county's needs," assistant director Jeff Hensley said. "Now, we want to hear what the community believes the highest needs are."
The survey is part of the Area Plan, a four-year plan outlining community needs and services that is sent to the state to garner funding.
"This plan is a way to let the community know what kind of programs we have and how we fund them," Kathy Ganung, senior services manager for Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, said.
"This is your tax dollars at work," Ganung said. "People want to to know where their money is going. It also makes people feel good to participate and be aware of the programs offered in the community."
People interested in attending the hearing can join the Zoom meeting by following the link at ccno.org/publicmeeting, or over the phone by calling 1-253-215-8782 (meeting ID: 85765478045).
