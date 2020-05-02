Life as we know it has changed during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent government-ordered shutdowns.
This is particularly true for high school seniors, who won’t get to finish out their spring sports seasons, attend a traditional commencement ceremony or go to the senior prom.
The Observer wanted to share how the pandemic affects some local members of the class of 2020, their reaction to what is going on and what is next for them.
Alexyss Chamberlain, La Grande
Alexyss Chamberlain and the La Grande girls basketball team were gearing up for what already was going to be an odd 4A state basketball tournament — it wasn’t going to be played in front of fans.
Then, the morning of their quarterfinal game on March 12, they got the news.
“We went to state, we were going to go play, and then all of a sudden they said you can’t play,” Chamberlain said, “and we were driving home.”
Chamberlain said she and her teammates were devastated.
“I was in shock,” she said. “Right after I got that text I thought I was going to throw up.”
She said she skipped school the next day, which ended up being the last day of in-class studying.
“It was really weird being in a place where I’m not going to do senior track, finish basketball, and earn my graduation — sort of,” she said.
Recently, seniors learned they would graduate even if they didn’t finish heir classes.
“I did about two weeks of online school,” she said. “I talked with my parents and we were like it’s not worth it. I’d rather enjoy the time.”
She has filled a lot of that time with working out, cooking, being outside when possible and watching television and movies.
“I have been watching a lot of Star Wars,” she said.
Chamberlain, who next fall plans to attend Linn Benton Community College, Albany, also is enjoying spending more time with her family during the pandemic. She said the situation has a silver lining: the La Grande High seniors will get a graduation like no other.
“We’re driving down a road and getting a diploma,” she said. “I think that’s pretty freaking cool.”
Roper Bingham, North Powder
North Powder senior Roper Bingham’s spring usually consists of a track uniform, running shoes and, if he’s in a relay, a baton.
This spring, he’s had a lot more time in a cowboy hat and boots while on a horse working almost daily on his family’s ranch.
“I’m not doing any sports or going to school, and with living on a ranch it (has) felt like a really long weekend,” he said.
He said he gets on a computer once or twice a week for an English class in which he is earning dual college credit. The others classes, he said, “I basically got a passing grade for.”
In addition to helping with building fence, he’s worked on irrigation and branding cattle.
Human interactions also have changed for him.
“When I do associate with people, it doesn’t feel as natural to talk to (them),” he said. “Before, you talked to different people every day.”
Bingham’s trip to visit Utah State University in the spring — where he intends to study agribusiness with a farm and ranch focus — was canceled just days before he was set to take off. He said he hopes to still check it out before he moves there.
Bingham said he believes commerce needs to be opened back up soon, and that when a sense of normalcy does resume, humanity needs to change.
“If people let it, I think it can change them for the better,” he said. “If people become ignorant of (the pandemic), then we won’t learn anything from it.”
Ashlyn Gray, Enterprise
Enterprise senior Ashlyn Gray was unable to stay at home during the early stages of the pandemic.
“My sister (Riley) came home from a mission in Brazil,” she said, noting Riley and their mother stayed home while the rest of the family took up residence with her grandparents.
“We were in quarantine at my grandma’s house,” she said. “I wasn’t even home for a couple of weeks.”
Gray works as a waitress at R & R Drive-In, Joseph, which she said has been hopping. And without a mandate to attend school because she had a passing grade, she had time to do some crafts.
“I have a hobby of making bracelets,” Gray said. “I make bracelets and I’ve been painting some things.”
The painting included the top of corn hole boards that Enterprise High students made in a wood shop class. Perhaps an irony of the pandemic for Gray is she now misses a facet of life she didn’t enjoy — school.
“The one big thing for me I’ve realized is I’ve never liked school, but now I miss school,” she said. “I miss my teachers and my class. When it’s gone, you realize how much you want it.”
Gray always has been busy with athletics, playing volleyball and basketball and being a part of last year’s championship girls track team. She said she has been working out on her own, but misses being on the court.
“I seriously feel like I lost somebody because I can’t have my sports,” she said.
Gray, who plans to attend cosmetology school in Portland, said several of the senior girls are talking about taking a road trip after restrictions ease up to fill the void from the events they won’t get back — including senior prom.
“I feel like for every girl that’s a big thing,” she said. “We don’t get the opportunity to dress up like that and feel that way, act that way (and) have fancy dinners.”
Brianna Kohr, Union
Brianna Kohr always is doing something, which is part of what has made life challenging for the Union senior during the shutdown.
“Not having a regular team (to play on) and doing the activities I’ve always done has been different for me,” she said.
Kohr has played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Bobcats, but saw her senior softball season end before it even began.
“Not being able to have my last year of softball has been heartbreaking,” she said. “That was one of my favorite things to do, and I felt like it was going to be a good year for us. That’s disappointing, but you can’t change it.”
She also is involved with FFA and has a hog that she won’t be able to auction in-person at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show, which was canceled for the first time ever. Still, she said she plans to participate in the show’s virtual auction.
Still, some positives have emerged. As an editors of the student yearbook, she said she is pleased with how it turned out, even though the staff had to find different material to fill the pages that would have been adorned with spring activities, such as sports.
“I’ve been editor for two years now. This one is probably one of my favorite (yearbooks) even though we won’t have everything we are used to (in it),” she said.
Kohr plans to study criminal justice at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton. She said she has been able to spend more time with her family at home, which isn’t always the case given her mom, Rhondie Rickman-Johansen, is a Union teacher and coach, and her sister, Delanie, has been at college in Washington.
“It’s been good to have it like old times again,” she said.
Tymra Anderson, Elgin
Senior Tymra Anderson doesn’t have many classes she must finish before graduation, but she said of those classes she is now taking online, “The teachers are trying their best to give us something to go off of.”
She has been the school’s chapter president for FFA for the last three years and was dejected by the cancellation of events this spring.
“FFA state was canceled, which was really sad,” she said. “It’s a really fun experience to have.”
Even events such as the chapter’s plant sale have been altered.
“We’re still allowed to have those, but it’s all instructor based. We’re not allowed to see our community,” Anderson said.
Knowing the school possibly won’t have a traditional graduation also weighed on Anderson.
“It’s been really different,” she said of life and school in the time of COVID-19, “but I think the school’s trying to give us the best education they can, especially seniors.”
Anderson has been filling the time by running, saying she has logged at least 3 miles every day. She also pointed to how the students — especially the seniors — have become more tight-knit.
“It’s really made everyone a lot closer, especially our class,” she said. “We’re still trying to go ahead with getting together after this and celebrating ourselves. We all realize we’re going to make the best of it.”
Anderson, who plans to attend Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, to study either nursing or pre-veterinarian, said the first thing she is doing once restrictions are done is taking to the basketball court.
“I’m going to gather up some friends,” she said, “and we’re going to go scrimmage.”
